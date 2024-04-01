Previous
Jeanette's Garden by seacreature
Photo 2538

Jeanette's Garden

This rose is well past its prime but I decided to try and get a quick shot of it still covered in dew in between gusts of wind.
1st April 2024

Diana ace
Beautiful shot, such a lovely colour.
April 1st, 2024  
