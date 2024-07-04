Happiness is ...

... a basin of warm water out on my sunny balcony. Although it is mid winter, and pretty cold in the shade, my balcony is blessed with sunshine quite a lot of the day and gets quite warm. I put a basin of warm water with some bubbles out there and Maddy's bath toys and some plastic stuff for her to "wash" to keep her occupied for a while. But in no time at all she stripped herself down and got herself in the water instead of washing cups and plates I gave her. At least that was about an hour of happy fun out in the mild winter sunshine in the water.