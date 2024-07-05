Previous
Down the slide by seacreature
Photo 2617

Down the slide

A rotten shot of Maddy nearing the bottom of the slide, but it is just about all I managed to get with my cellphone today when I took Maddy out for lunch
5th July 2024 5th Jul 24

