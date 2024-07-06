Sign up
Photo 2618
The Great Pretender
Maddy singing her heart out into her toy microphone while Daddy strums (not very well) on his guitar, (and Mommy just out of view, stands in the kitchen behind cooking lamb curry)
6th July 2024
6th Jul 24
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
