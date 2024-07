Last day of school holidays

My daughter and son-in-law were trying to paint a little piece of furniture in the garage today to make a little dressing table for Maddy out of an old unit from my bathroom, and of course Maddy wanted to help. So I offered her a basin of warm water instead which she quickly accepted. And asked if she could have grapes and naartjie to eat while she was in there. Tomorrow we are all up early in the morning to get ready for school which I think she is very much looking forward to.