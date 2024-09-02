Previous
Late afternoon by seacreature
Photo 2663

Late afternoon

I loved the richness and depth of the colours in the golden glow of the late afternoon sunlight low in the sky behind me. The whites all look kind of yellow, but that's okay - everything else looks more saturated somehow.
2nd September 2024 2nd Sep 24

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
729% complete

Photo Details

