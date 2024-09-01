Framed

It was the Port Owen Yacht Club sail past today to open the new sailing season. I am not a member of the yacht club any longer so I am not privy to information about the sail past dates and times like I used to be, but someone told me it would be at 2pm so I went down to the river just before 2pm but was in time to just see the back of the last yacht. Must have got the time wrong, or they changed it. Anyway, I headed off down to the harbour mouth but was even a bit late for setting up choice shots there, and besides none of the yachts put their sails up as they got out into the ocean which was very disappointing as a yacht without a sail is like a song without a tune. It has nothing going for it. But I did manage to catch this shot through the trawlers.