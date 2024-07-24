"The Lizard"

Took Maddy to the Montecasino World of Birds for a little memory making outing, and all she could talk about was seeing "the lizard". So I had to take her to the Iguana first and only after that she was interested in the birds, and then we had to go back to the lizard again for another visit.

I have a "love/hate relationship" with the bird park. It is a wonderful place for kiddies. Clean. Neat. Big enclosures. But as with zooz of any description, I hate the thought that I am supporting keeping animals in cages