Today was cold and dark and dreary

Apologies to Longfellow, but that is what is was really like - it is not poetry symbolizing the state of my life. LOL. The last thing I actually felt like doing was going out walking in the drizzle, as gentle as it was, but the doglets expect it, and when I forced myself out with them it actually felt quite bracing to feel the icy pin prick drizzle bashing my face like needles in the wind. The rest of me was fortunately bundled up under layers of clothing, and I kept to the paved pathways after almost landing on my bum in the slippery mud along the wetlands yesterday.