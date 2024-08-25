Oh My! What a poor report card

I spent a few hours up in the rafters of the garage today clearing out old stuff that has been stored there for far too long. What an emotional roller coaster. So bitter-sweet. So many happy memories attached to the stuff going to charity or into the bin!

I clearly remember my Dad being very angry when he read this report card. But not at me. He didn't mind me getting a low grade - he knew I had tried. But he was angry with my maths teacher as he felt her comment was very disparaging. Strangely enough, although all my grades were very low, when I received the results in January for M levels written in December, I actually got a distinction for Maths, so I think my dad was right and it was a "teacher thing"