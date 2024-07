Alki Beach

This shot was taken at the most southern end of Alki Beach yesterday. For those of you unfamiliar with West Seattle, Alki Beach is located on the west side of the peninsula where West Seattle lies. This photo shows Puget Sound which is fed by the Salish Sea. Ferries take people from West Seattle to the Kitsap Peninsula. Anyway, I feel fortunate to have lived near (within walking distance) the sea all of my life.