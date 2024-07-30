Previous
Mimosa Tree Bloom by seattlite
Mimosa Tree Bloom

Mimosa Tree Bloom...This bloom was bright pink and ready to be photographed. This shot was taken a few days ago.
30th July 2024 30th Jul 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
