Late Summer 2024 by seattlite
Photo 3692

Late Summer 2024

A late summer photo taken a couple of days ago at Lowman Park Beach.
12th September 2024 12th Sep 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful scenic view , love the bleached logs in the foreground and under such a painterly sky ! fav
September 12th, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful composition and capture, I love the foreground flowers and textures. Gorgeous blues and cloudscape too.
September 12th, 2024  
Fisher Family
A lovely scene, with a beautiful view of the clouds - I hope there wasn't too much rain hidden in them - fav!

Ian
September 12th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
Gorgeous scene and that cloudscape
September 12th, 2024  
