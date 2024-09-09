Previous
Backlighting by seattlite
Backlighting

I am still getting photo ops from my neighbor's cosmos flowers. This shot was taken last week.
9th September 2024 9th Sep 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and colours, I love the backlighting.
September 9th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So beautiful.
September 9th, 2024  
