Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3737
Fall's Color Progression...
A clear view at this angle was not possible. Hence, the dock and a bit of overhanging branches. However, the leaves' deepening colors were nicely reflected. This shot was taken last week at Green Lake.
28th October 2024
28th Oct 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3743
photos
180
followers
189
following
1023% complete
View this month »
3730
3731
3732
3733
3734
3735
3736
3737
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful !
October 28th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful capture.
October 28th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close