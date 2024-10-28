Previous
Fall's Color Progression... by seattlite
Fall's Color Progression...

A clear view at this angle was not possible. Hence, the dock and a bit of overhanging branches. However, the leaves' deepening colors were nicely reflected. This shot was taken last week at Green Lake.
28th October 2024 28th Oct 24

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Beryl Lloyd
Beautiful !
October 28th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn)
Beautiful capture.
October 28th, 2024  
