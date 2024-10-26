Previous
Fall 2024 by seattlite
Fall 2024

I walked around Green Lake a few mornings ago and took photos of the beautiful fall colors.
gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Lis Lapthorn ace
Wonderful colours.
October 26th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely light
October 26th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Gorgeous
October 26th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful capture.
October 26th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
October 26th, 2024  
Diana ace
Gorgeous capture and colours.
October 26th, 2024  
