Previous
Photo 3735
Fall 2024
I walked around Green Lake a few mornings ago and took photos of the beautiful fall colors.
26th October 2024
26th Oct 24
6
6
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3741
photos
180
followers
189
following
3728
3729
3730
3731
3732
3733
3734
3735
Views
18
Comments
6
Fav's
6
Album
365
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Lis Lapthorn
ace
Wonderful colours.
October 26th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely light
October 26th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Gorgeous
October 26th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful capture.
October 26th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
October 26th, 2024
Diana
ace
Gorgeous capture and colours.
October 26th, 2024
