Previous
Photo 3730
Green Lake's Fall Colors
This shot was taken a week or so ago while walking around Green Lake.
21st October 2024
21st Oct 24
2
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3736
photos
180
followers
189
following
3723
3724
3725
3726
3727
3728
3729
3730
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of these gorgeous colours.
October 21st, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
October 21st, 2024
