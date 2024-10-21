Previous
Green Lake's Fall Colors by seattlite
Green Lake's Fall Colors

This shot was taken a week or so ago while walking around Green Lake.
gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of these gorgeous colours.
October 21st, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
October 21st, 2024  
