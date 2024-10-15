Previous
Green Lake...Fall 2024 by seattlite
Green Lake...Fall 2024

Fall's colors are spreading around the lake. This shot was taken on an overcast day at Green Lake last week.
15th October 2024 15th Oct 24

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
