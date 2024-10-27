Previous
Mushrooms by seattlite
Mushrooms

I spotted these mushrooms last week on a picnic table at Green Lake and took this quick shot.
27th October 2024 27th Oct 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Sally Ings ace
Nice find. Wonder if someone picked them to eat and then decided against doing so.
October 27th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
I like this!
October 27th, 2024  
bkb in the city ace
Great find and capture
October 27th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
October 27th, 2024  
Hazel ace
A great autumn shot!
October 27th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Nice detail of the gills
October 27th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Fabulous capture of these unique mushrooms
October 27th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Nice one
October 27th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice
October 27th, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
Nice close up.
October 27th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely
October 27th, 2024  
KV ace
Unusual place to spot them.
October 27th, 2024  
