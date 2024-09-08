Previous
Gill by seattlite
Gill

Gill is a four-month-old male chocolate lab. Isn't he cute with his floppy ears, sturdy little body, and smiling face. His owner let me take this photo. This shot was taken in Lincoln Park a few days ago.
Debra
What a cutie, love those eyes
September 8th, 2024  
