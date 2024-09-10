Sign up
Previous
Photo 3691
Sunflower
This neighborhood sunflower shot was taken late last month.
10th September 2024
10th Sep 24
4
3
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3697
photos
181
followers
191
following
1011% complete
3684
3685
3686
3687
3688
3689
3690
3691
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
wendy frost
ace
A gorgeous sunflower with beautiful colour petals well captured with great details.
September 10th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful shot and such a great color.
September 10th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
September 10th, 2024
Diana
ace
I love this beautiful shot, wonderful detail and colour.
September 10th, 2024
