Sunflower by seattlite
Photo 3691

Sunflower

This neighborhood sunflower shot was taken late last month.
10th September 2024 10th Sep 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
wendy frost ace
A gorgeous sunflower with beautiful colour petals well captured with great details.
September 10th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful shot and such a great color.
September 10th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
September 10th, 2024  
Diana ace
I love this beautiful shot, wonderful detail and colour.
September 10th, 2024  
