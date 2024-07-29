Sign up
Previous
Photo 3648
Dappled Sunlight
The dappled sunlight on these flowers caught my eye for this shot which as taken last week.
29th July 2024
29th Jul 24
3
2
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3654
photos
185
followers
193
following
999% complete
3641
3642
3643
3644
3645
3646
3647
3648
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Beautiful light! Lovely shot!
July 29th, 2024
Babs
ace
Beautiful dappled light
July 29th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
July 29th, 2024
