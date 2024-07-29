Previous
Dappled Sunlight by seattlite
Dappled Sunlight

The dappled sunlight on these flowers caught my eye for this shot which as taken last week.
29th July 2024

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Kerry McCarthy ace
Beautiful light! Lovely shot!
July 29th, 2024  
Babs ace
Beautiful dappled light
July 29th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
July 29th, 2024  
