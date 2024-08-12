Previous
Cosmos by seattlite
Photo 3662

Cosmos

A few of my neighbors' gardens have these lovely cosmos flowers. This shot was taken late last month.
12th August 2024 12th Aug 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
1003% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
I love these flowers and you captured them so beautifully.
August 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise