Rainy Day Water Lily by seattlite
Rainy Day Water Lily

A rainy day water lily capture taken at Green Lake a few days ago.
25th August 2024 25th Aug 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful!
August 25th, 2024  
Diana ace
Gorgeous capture with wonderful detail, I love the drop and reflections.
August 25th, 2024  
