Hair cut by selenaiacob
65 / 365

Hair cut

Today I went with my boy to a children's salon to get his hair cut for the first time.🥰🥰 It was very joyful and welcoming in there. The salon it’s called Little Bunny🥹
18th June 2024

Selena

@selenaiacob
Selena
