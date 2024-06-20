Previous
Let the scholar year end by selenaiacob
67 / 365

Let the scholar year end

Today I went to my sister's end of school year celebration. She finished the 4th grade. This is the school where I also studied and it was nice to be part of the ceremony again... but from the public
20th June 2024 20th Jun 24

Selena

@selenaiacob
Hi. My nickname is Selena. I am 21 years old, from Bucharest, Romania. I live with my husband, our child and our dog. I started this...
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Cristina 🌺 ace
This is so sweet! Nostalgia strikes, you were younger than her here 🥹: https://365project.org/tiss/365/2012-06-22
Also, well captured! And is that a bird? 😃
June 20th, 2024  
Selena
@tiss Omg this is so sweet 🥹🥹🥹🥹😭😭😭😭 Yes it is a bird. I specifically chose this photo because of her😅
June 20th, 2024  
Cristina 🌺 ace
@selenaiacob Oh I can relate! 😅
If it weren’t for these small details, it would be almost impossible to pick one of the relatively identical dozens of pictures this project urges us to take every day! 🥲
June 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise