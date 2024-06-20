Sign up
67 / 365
Let the scholar year end
Today I went to my sister's end of school year celebration. She finished the 4th grade. This is the school where I also studied and it was nice to be part of the ceremony again... but from the public
20th June 2024
20th Jun 24
Selena
@selenaiacob
Hi. My nickname is Selena. I am 21 years old, from Bucharest, Romania. I live with my husband, our child and our dog. I started this...
1
3
365
iPhone 14 Pro Max
20th June 2024 6:10pm
Cristina 🌺
ace
This is so sweet! Nostalgia strikes, you were younger than her here 🥹:
https://365project.org/tiss/365/2012-06-22
Also, well captured! And is that a bird? 😃
June 20th, 2024
Selena
@tiss
Omg this is so sweet 🥹🥹🥹🥹😭😭😭😭 Yes it is a bird. I specifically chose this photo because of her😅
June 20th, 2024
Cristina 🌺
ace
@selenaiacob
Oh I can relate! 😅
If it weren’t for these small details, it would be almost impossible to pick one of the relatively identical dozens of pictures this project urges us to take every day! 🥲
June 20th, 2024
