Baking day by selenaiacob
71 / 365

Baking day

Sponge cake with cherries. All the cherries went to the bottom because they were heavier than the composition.😅😅😅 The taste is 10 out of 10😁
24th June 2024 24th Jun 24

Selena

@selenaiacob
Hi. My nickname is Selena. I am 21 years old, from Bucharest, Romania. I live with my husband, our child and our dog. I started this...
