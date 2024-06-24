Sign up
Previous
71 / 365
Baking day
Sponge cake with cherries. All the cherries went to the bottom because they were heavier than the composition.😅😅😅 The taste is 10 out of 10😁
24th June 2024
24th Jun 24
Selena
@selenaiacob
Hi. My nickname is Selena. I am 21 years old, from Bucharest, Romania. I live with my husband, our child and our dog.
