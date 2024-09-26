Previous
New leash by selenaiacob
165 / 365

New leash

Kira has already changed a few dog leashes, because she gnaws on them or they get damaged. Pufi had the same leash for more than 6 years, ironically 😅😂
26th September 2024 26th Sep 24

Selena

@selenaiacob
Hi. My nickname is Selena. I am 21 years old, from Bucharest, Romania. I live with my husband, our child and our dog. I started this...
