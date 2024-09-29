Previous
Next
Cyclone Ashley by selenaiacob
168 / 365

Cyclone Ashley

Today there was an alert for cyclone Ashley that hit our country, luckily our area was not affected. The presence of an arctic ocean current was in the air.
29th September 2024 29th Sep 24

Selena

@selenaiacob
Hi. My nickname is Selena. I am 21 years old, from Bucharest, Romania. I live with my husband, our child and our dog. I started this...
46% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise