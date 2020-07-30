Previous
Next
Dove on the Wire by selkie
Photo 1328

Dove on the Wire

There are usually two of these birds on the wire high above my house. I did not realise that Mourning Doves liked to be so high. They are usually on the ground eating the seeds that have fallen from our feeder.
30th July 2020 30th Jul 20

Patricia McPhail

ace
@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
363% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise