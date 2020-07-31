Sign up
Photo 1329
Delicate Lines
Looking closely you can see the fine lines of webs shining in the sunlight.
31st July 2020
31st Jul 20
Patricia McPhail
ace
@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
Photo Details
Tags
lines
sunrise
silhouette
Diana
ace
Beautiful silhouette and tones.
July 31st, 2020
