Photo 1330
Going, Going....
Interesting to watch this log slowly disintegrating back into the ground.....
1st August 2020
1st Aug 20
0
0
Patricia McPhail
ace
@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
3998
photos
63
followers
70
following
364% complete
1323
1324
1325
1326
1327
1328
1329
1330
1328
747
1329
748
1899
1330
749
1900
Views
1
Album
365-2
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
1st August 2020 7:07am
Privacy
Public
Tags
log
,
disintegration
