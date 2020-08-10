Previous
Happy Frog by selkie
Photo 1335

Happy Frog

While photographing the sunset I looked down and there was this lovely frog - s/he was big! As well there were multiple tiny frogs all hopping about - I managed to capture a few of them.
10th August 2020 10th Aug 20

Patricia McPhail

ace
@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
366% complete

