Photo 1335
Happy Frog
While photographing the sunset I looked down and there was this lovely frog - s/he was big! As well there were multiple tiny frogs all hopping about - I managed to capture a few of them.
10th August 2020
10th Aug 20
Patricia McPhail
ace
@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
Tags
green
,
frog
