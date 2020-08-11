Previous
Next
Daddy Long Legs by selkie
Photo 1336

Daddy Long Legs

How do those long spindly legs support that body?

It was interesting watching this creature drink from the raindrops on the railing by taking one leg from the water and putting it to its mouth.
11th August 2020 11th Aug 20

Patricia McPhail

ace
@selkie
I have been part of 365 since 2014 - I try to get out every day to walk and take pictures I love sunrises,...
366% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise