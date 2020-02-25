Previous
Time for Tea by serendypyty
I've been out all day and opened the back door to let the cat in. He immediatley leapt over the fence but I think he's more interested in his food than seeing me! 🙂
Hi I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography. She's decided to do the 365 Project again, after many...
