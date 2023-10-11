Previous
Surprised by serendypyty
So surprised to see the escalator in the shopping center turned into a huge slide. I wasn't brave enough to have a go haha!
Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
JackieR ace
Oooh what fun!!!
October 12th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Ohhh so much fun
October 12th, 2023  
katy ace
Fabulously fun way to celebrate the day!
October 12th, 2023  
