Photo 1270
Flexible
Keeping that neck flexible, I totally relate to this exercise 😆
7th October 2023
7th Oct 23
2
0
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
1311
photos
76
followers
46
following
347% complete
View this month »
1263
1264
1265
1266
1267
1268
1269
1270
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
6th October 2023 3:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
pigeon
,
flexible
,
oct23words
Dawn
ace
A cute image
October 7th, 2023
Kathy
ace
Haha! Me too! Well spotted.
October 7th, 2023
