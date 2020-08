Lightshade

I'm really not very au fait with abstract art or photography but might see how I go with Abstract August and use the August words too for direction. (I do like to have the inspiration to nudge me along). So here's my first one of the metal light shade hanging in my son's room - together with stubborn dust. The room has been redecorated over the years but the shade remains as it was originally fondly chosen as part of an outer space theme. Now it's just "cool"!