Masks

I'm rushing around today and realised I've not planned a photo. I had a quick look around the house and thought I could do something with these masks. I came up with the idea of one mask masking another. The brown mask is a souvenir that my son brought home from Japan. It's called a Hannya mask apparently representing a jealous female demon! The blue mask was a present from Mauritius and is made from shell. Abstract?...maybe!