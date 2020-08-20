Sign up
202 / 365
Beware!
I had to get up the ladder for this photo. It's the rubber security strip on the top of our garden gate - OUCH!
20th August 2020
20th Aug 20
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Jennie B.
ace
I had no idea! It’s a great shot for abstracts.
August 20th, 2020
katy
ace
I would never have guessed. It makes an absolutely perfect abstract photo. Well worth the effort!
August 20th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
WOW! And there was me thinking it was a tray of ice cream cones being dipped in something delicious.........I don't think I will pop by and lick your gate any time soon!
August 20th, 2020
KV
ace
Makes me think of incense cones.
August 20th, 2020
Cazzi
ace
@casablanca
Oh my! Your comment has made me cry with laughter. So funny! 😂😂😂
August 20th, 2020
