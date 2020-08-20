Previous
Beware! by serendypyty
202 / 365

Beware!

I had to get up the ladder for this photo. It's the rubber security strip on the top of our garden gate - OUCH!
20th August 2020 20th Aug 20

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Jennie B. ace
I had no idea! It’s a great shot for abstracts.
August 20th, 2020  
katy ace
I would never have guessed. It makes an absolutely perfect abstract photo. Well worth the effort!
August 20th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
WOW! And there was me thinking it was a tray of ice cream cones being dipped in something delicious.........I don't think I will pop by and lick your gate any time soon!
August 20th, 2020  
KV ace
Makes me think of incense cones.
August 20th, 2020  
Cazzi ace
@casablanca Oh my! Your comment has made me cry with laughter. So funny! 😂😂😂
August 20th, 2020  
