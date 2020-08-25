Sign up
207 / 365
Infinity
I've been playing around with cutlery this morning and decided on this one with the forks. I like the simplicity and also my daughter immediately thought it reminded her of the infinity sign so hence the title.
25th August 2020
25th Aug 20
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Tags
abstract
,
forks
,
infinity
,
abstractaug2020
Susan Wakely
ace
So many uses for cutlery. Makes a great abstract shot.
August 25th, 2020
