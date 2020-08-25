Previous
Infinity by serendypyty
207 / 365

Infinity

I've been playing around with cutlery this morning and decided on this one with the forks. I like the simplicity and also my daughter immediately thought it reminded her of the infinity sign so hence the title.
25th August 2020 25th Aug 20

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Susan Wakely ace
So many uses for cutlery. Makes a great abstract shot.
August 25th, 2020  
