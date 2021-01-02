Sign up
Journey
I needed to visit my mum today and asked my son to take a few photos to record the journey.
2nd January 2021
2nd Jan 21
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Tags
journey
,
j-wordsjan21
KV
ace
Super sharp and lovely POV.
January 2nd, 2021
