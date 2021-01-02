Previous
Journey by serendypyty
337 / 365

Journey

I needed to visit my mum today and asked my son to take a few photos to record the journey.
2nd January 2021 2nd Jan 21

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Photo Details

KV ace
Super sharp and lovely POV.
January 2nd, 2021  
