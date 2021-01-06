Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
341 / 365
J-Shaped Hooks
I had a light bulb moment today and realised that there's more than one way of taking a J word photo and that is to find something that looks like a J. These are a set of plastic hooks that hang on a hoop in my utility room.
6th January 2021
6th Jan 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
353
photos
45
followers
48
following
93% complete
View this month »
334
335
336
337
338
339
340
341
Latest from all albums
12
335
336
337
338
339
340
341
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G986B
Taken
6th January 2021 12:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
j
,
hooks
,
j-wordsjan21
Casablanca
ace
Lovely creative choice!
January 6th, 2021
Jennie B.
ace
Ah ha! Good thinking! 💡
January 6th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close