J-Shaped Hooks by serendypyty
J-Shaped Hooks

I had a light bulb moment today and realised that there's more than one way of taking a J word photo and that is to find something that looks like a J. These are a set of plastic hooks that hang on a hoop in my utility room.
6th January 2021 6th Jan 21

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Casablanca ace
Lovely creative choice!
January 6th, 2021  
Jennie B. ace
Ah ha! Good thinking! 💡
January 6th, 2021  
