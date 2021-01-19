Previous
Next
J Shapes by serendypyty
354 / 365

J Shapes

More J shapes in these benches. Taken last November and I now have an excuse to include it in my calendar.
19th January 2021 19th Jan 21

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
96% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Really enjoying your creative J shapes.
January 19th, 2021  
Lesley ace
Oh wow, that’s fab!
January 19th, 2021  
John Falconer ace
Great find.
January 19th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Always good to have a backup plan. Impressed that you are continuing with the J’s
January 19th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise