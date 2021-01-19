Sign up
354 / 365
J Shapes
More J shapes in these benches. Taken last November and I now have an excuse to include it in my calendar.
19th January 2021
19th Jan 21
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
366
photos
46
followers
48
following
13
4
365
IN2023
6th November 2020 12:10pm
Tags
bench
,
benches
,
j
,
j-wordsjan21
Casablanca
ace
Really enjoying your creative J shapes.
January 19th, 2021
Lesley
ace
Oh wow, that’s fab!
January 19th, 2021
John Falconer
ace
Great find.
January 19th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Always good to have a backup plan. Impressed that you are continuing with the J’s
January 19th, 2021
