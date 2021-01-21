Previous
Juxtaposition by serendypyty
356 / 365

Juxtaposition

Big CAT, little CAT. I saw this vehicle that had the toy digger stuck onto it. Someone with a good sense of humour methinks!
21st January 2021 21st Jan 21

Casablanca ace
Ha ha, brilliant fun! And another excellent J
January 21st, 2021  
Annie D ace
Hahahaha excellent
January 21st, 2021  
