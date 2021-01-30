Previous
Next
Jewels by serendypyty
365 / 365

Jewels

These are mother nature's sparkly jewels and she's certainly sharing copious amounts of them with us this morning. 💎
30th January 2021 30th Jan 21

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
100% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise