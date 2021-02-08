Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 374
Treasure - My Lady
I found this stone years ago and have always called it My Lady. She's about 5 inches tall and sits on my window ledge.
8th February 2021
8th Feb 21
2
2
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
388
photos
48
followers
50
following
102% complete
367
368
369
370
371
372
373
374
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G986B
Taken
8th February 2021 9:49am
Privacy
Public
Tags
stone
,
lady
,
treasure
,
for2021
JackieR
ace
Immediately faved as I love the light and tones and story!
February 8th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
Beautifully taken
February 8th, 2021
