Pink Teddy

We're making progress sifting through all the stuff we've accumulated over the years in preparation for our upcoming move to a new house. We haven't got a date yet but hoping it won't be too far off. This morning we started to turn out the shed. I found a plastic box with some of Libby's things in from before she moved out 6 years ago. It was all in amazingly good condition and this is a Teddy that she made herself.....Aww! Only seems like yesterday!