Previous
Next
Pink Flamingos by serendypyty
Photo 422

Pink Flamingos

These post box hats are popping up everywhere. They definitely spread some happiness and cheer. I spotted this one yesterday with it's pink flamingos and pom-poms so just had to take a photo for today.
28th March 2021 28th Mar 21

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
115% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Not seen any down south!! What a great thing for people to do to bring cheer
March 28th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise