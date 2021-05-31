Previous
Next
Going Bananas by serendypyty
Photo 486

Going Bananas

May Words: Axiom.

I have Googled, researched and read about Axioms and still don't understand. All I got was this hence the bananas:

"The whole is always greater than it's part"🤷‍♀️

31st May 2021 31st May 21

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
133% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ingrid ace
After I read your narrative (always keen to learn something new) I Goolged too and have no clue either... But I do understand your banana photo! Well done!
June 1st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise