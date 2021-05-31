Sign up
Going Bananas
May Words: Axiom.
I have Googled, researched and read about Axioms and still don't understand. All I got was this hence the bananas:
"The whole is always greater than it's part"🤷♀️
31st May 2021
31st May 21
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Tags
bananas
,
axiom
,
may21words
Ingrid
ace
After I read your narrative (always keen to learn something new) I Goolged too and have no clue either... But I do understand your banana photo! Well done!
June 1st, 2021
